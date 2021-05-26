Heyday raises $70M to grow marketplace brands

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.