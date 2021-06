CLEVELAND, Ohio - It might sound hard to believe, but last weekend’s forecast highs were in the 50s and 60s. What a change 7 days makes. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for highs in the 80s, starting with the low 80s on Friday and climbing to the upper 80s by Sunday. Friday could still see a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms before skies begin to clear. Overnight lows all weekend will drop into the mid 60s.