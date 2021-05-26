Immerse Yourself In The World Of ‘Army Of The Dead’ With This Virtual Reality Experience Coming To NYC

Video games and their respective consoles and technology have had expeditious growth in terms of technology. If you follow the gaming industry, it may feel like there is always some new accessory attempting to switch up the formula. Yet, the same cannot be said for disabled gamers, a historically overlooked fraction of the video game community. They are a community that fears new technology because of what it means for how it will affect the accessibility of what they play. However, one unexpected technology has risen in recent years that just might turn the tide: virtual reality headsets.