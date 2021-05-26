Immerse Yourself In The World Of ‘Army Of The Dead’ With This Virtual Reality Experience Coming To NYC
If a catastrophic zombie outbreak wasn’t enough of a challenge, why not add in a $200 million heist?. That’s just what happens in Zack Snyder’s latest thrill ride film “Army of the Dead,” where a ragtag group of mercenaries heads into zombie quarantine-zone Las Vegas to pull off the greatest heist of all time. And now, you can drop into that heart-pounding cinematic world with the new “Viva Las Vengeance” VR experience coming to NYC this summer!secretnyc.co