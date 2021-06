Chapman went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over Minnesota. Chapman opened the game's scoring with his RBI single in the second inning. He later plated runs in the fifth and seventh innings on a sacrifice fly and another base knock. The slugging third baseman has just two multi-hit games this month, both coming in his last seven appearances. Chapman is slashing .225/.327/.387 with 18 RBI through 42 games.