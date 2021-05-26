Cancel
UEFA fines Ibrahimovic over financial interest in betting company

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been hit with a fine and directive aimed at ceasing his association with a betting company. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined €50,000 by UEFA for having a financial interest in a betting company. UEFA last month announced it was investigating Ibrahimovic after Swedish publication Aftonbladet claimed the Milan striker was potentially in breach of FIFA regulations due to apparent involvement in the Maltese gambling company Bethard.

