Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alma, MI

Highland Experience promises games, music and art

Morning Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a taste of the Highlands at the Highland Experience, a scaled-down Highland Festival, 3-10 p.m. Friday, May 28, in downtown Alma. Activities will include musical performances by the Chelsea House Orchestra, CrossBow, the Alma High School Jazz band and others, with Highland dancing, arts and crafts, athletic exhibitions, kids' games and a queen coronation. Local businesses also will offer sidewalk sales and free samples. Visit Facebook.com/almahighlandfestival, or call 989-463-8979.

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Alma, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Arts And Crafts#Jazz Band#Art#High School Musical#Festival#Highland Experience#Alma High School Jazz#Highland Dancing#Games#Musical Performances#Athletic Exhibitions#Downtown Alma#Taste#Kids#Free Samples#Sidewalk Sales#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Alma, MIMorning Sun

New downtown chalk art event Saturday in Alma

A group of Alma business owners and the Gratiot Area Chamber of Commerce are organizing a unique event for downtown. The first Alma Chalk the Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will feature teams of artists, no matter their experience level, creating their own...
Alma, MIPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Excellence In Education - Barb Lowe - 5/12/21

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Barb Lowe, a teacher at Alma Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Beth Moulton-Welker says "She has high expectations for every single student regardless of their background she believes that all of them can and will learn in her classroom."
Alma, MIharborlightnews.com

STUDENT NEWS

Madelaine McShannock was among 75 Alma College students - 58 first-year students, 15 sophomores and two juniors - were recently awarded the President’s Cup for the 2020-21 academic year. The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic...