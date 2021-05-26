Highland Experience promises games, music and art

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Barb Lowe, a teacher at Alma Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Beth Moulton-Welker says "She has high expectations for every single student regardless of their background she believes that all of them can and will learn in her classroom."