Wanamingo, MN

Eunice Stenshoel 1927-2021

News-Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice Marie Rockne Stenshoel, 94, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Born April 6, 1927 in Wanamingo, Minnesota, died May 20, 2021. Preceded in death by her brother, John Bennett Rockne, Jr., and her husband Myles Clayton Stenshoel. Survived by sister Blanche Jenson, four children and their spouses, David Stenshoel and Anne Gomez, Eric Stenshoel and Michael McKee, Peter and Miriam (Olson) Stenshoel, and Marit (Stenshoel) and David Greunke, and five grandchildren, Tom Volander, Dariya and Aleksandr Stenshoel, and Jordan and Stephen Greunke. Funeral service on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Rd, Hopkins, Minnesota. Memorial gifts may be made to Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota.

zumbrota.com
