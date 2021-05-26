Cancel
Dearborn, MI

Greenfield Village tweaks this year's "Salute to America" event

Morning Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry Ford and Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be saluting America live and in-person again this year -- but in a different manner than before. The "Salute to America: Summer Stroll" takes place 6-10 p.m. June 30-July 3 at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Rather than the en masse concert and picnic setting of previous years, the event will, as the title indicates, be set up as "a strolling musical experience" to encourage safety and space. The DSO will divide into smaller chamber-sized ensembles playing in various locations around the site, and there will be a variety of other performances including jazz, ragtime, choral singers and more.

www.themorningsun.com
