Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fully Vaccinated Workers in NJ Can Soon Ditch Face Masks at Offices, Workplaces

By Dan Stamm
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to go maskless at work in New Jersey if their employer allows it. Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his Wednesday coronavirus news briefing that he would be signing an executive order that clears the way for employers to allow workers who can prove vaccine status to ditch the face mask and social-distancing measures starting Friday, June 4.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Safety#Face Masks#Public Employees#Health Care#Day Care Centers#Health Centers#Public Office#Vaccinated Workers#Maskless#Democrat#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Pcr#Fully Vaccinated People#Employers#Businesses#Vaccine Status#Child Care Classes#Non Public Indoor Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
TravelNJBIZ

NJ lifting COVID travel restrictions, quarantine rules

New Jersey is fully lifting its pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on May 17. These new rules go into effect immediately, after the quarantine requirements were dropped for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans. Those mirrored similar guidelines put out by the CDC that fully vaccinated people can freely travel across the nation without testing or self-quarantine.
Public HealthPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
PoliticsAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Educationnjbmagazine.com

NJ Schools Will Be Required to Provide Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that Executive Order 175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances during the 2020-2021 academic year, will expire at the end of the current school year. “Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

N.J. residents pay the most in lifetime taxes, W. Virginians the least

Residents of New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut will face the highest tax burdens over a lifetime, according to a new study. Those living in New Jersey will pay on average a grand total of $931,698, well above the $827,185 for Massachusetts residents and $805,213 for Connecticut. Nationwide, Americans will pay $525,037 over their lives, which includes taxes on income, property, cars and retail spending, according to the study from financial technology company Self.
EconomySFGate

New Jersey residents will pay most in taxes over a lifetime

Residents of New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut will face the highest tax burdens over a lifetime, according to a new study. Those living in New Jersey will pay on average a grand total of $931,698, well above the $827,185 for Massachusetts residents and $805,213 for Connecticut. Nationwide, Americans will pay $525,037 over their lives, which includes taxes on income, property, cars and retail spending, according to the study from financial technology company Self.