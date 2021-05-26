Fully Vaccinated Workers in NJ Can Soon Ditch Face Masks at Offices, Workplaces
People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to go maskless at work in New Jersey if their employer allows it. Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his Wednesday coronavirus news briefing that he would be signing an executive order that clears the way for employers to allow workers who can prove vaccine status to ditch the face mask and social-distancing measures starting Friday, June 4.www.nbcphiladelphia.com