Top Republicans Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reprehensible’ Holocaust-Vaccine Comparison

On Jan. 13, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stood on the House floor and stated Trump bears responsibility for the attack on Congress, and he called for a fact-finding commission. He appointed a Republican representative to negotiate the terms. The independent commission would be made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats not currently serving in Congress and who no longer had political aspirations, and the commission would be mandated to end by Dec. 31. By the time the vote on May 19 was taken, McCarthy had changed his mind, but the legislation was passed with 35 Republican votes.