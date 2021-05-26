Cancel
Congress & Courts

Top Republicans Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reprehensible’ Holocaust-Vaccine Comparison

By Sean Neumann
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans are, again, distancing themselves from an "outrageous" and "reprehensible" comment from freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene, who has stirred repeated controversy with her provocative style since before she took office in January, on Tuesday compared a Tennessee grocery store's decision to have employees wear stickers showing they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to the conditions Jewish people faced under the Nazis.

www.msn.com
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Elise Stefanik
#Republicans#Holocaust#Jews#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Nazis#Vaccinated#Senate#Cnn#Democrats#House Of Representative#3 Ranking Republican#Rep Steve Scalise#Auschwitz Memorial#Jewish People#Incendiary Behavior
