Top Republicans Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reprehensible’ Holocaust-Vaccine Comparison
Republicans are, again, distancing themselves from an "outrageous" and "reprehensible" comment from freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene, who has stirred repeated controversy with her provocative style since before she took office in January, on Tuesday compared a Tennessee grocery store's decision to have employees wear stickers showing they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to the conditions Jewish people faced under the Nazis.www.msn.com