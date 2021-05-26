Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Model criticized for ‘tone deaf’ display of free stuff

By Katie Mather
intheknow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York City-based model is being criticized for her “pretty privilege” over a TikTok showing how many free things she can get in a day. Liz Seibert (@lizseibert) posts all sorts of videos showcasing her life as a model — from the moment she got her Wilhelmina contract to times she’s been rejected from fashion shows.

www.intheknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Free Stuff#Fashion Shows#Wilhelmina Models#Special Things#Free People#Linkedin#Americans#Idk#Apple News#Tiktok#Free Things#Pretty Privilege#Free Products#Videos#Special Perks#Cheap Marketing#Commenters#Krispy Kreme#Insecurities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Royole revealed a micro-LED stretchable display with 3D free form shaping

Royole has revealed a new display that it says is the world’s first micro-LED-based stretchable display that is designed using technology compatible with current industrial manufacturing processes. The company has presented its new display technology details at the 2021 Society for Information Display, Display Week Symposium. Royole says the technology marks another significant industry milestone in flexible electronics to its credit.
Societycompletecolorado.com

Armstrong: Free stuff can be expensive

Nothing is free, ultimately, as Robert Heinlein and Milton Friedman observed. TANSTAAFL, goes the acronym. In terms of goods and services, someone always pays for the “free” stuff that others enjoy. Of course it can be worthwhile to pay for stuff with dollars or labor that others get for free....
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Messages “Shared with You” ties iOS ecosystem together even tighter

Today Apple showed a bunch of new features coming to their Messages app and platform. With this new update, users will find deeper integration with other Apple apps, like Apple News, Music, and Photos. The new feature that drives these connections is called “Shared with You.” With Shared with You, you’ll find a new section of content in your Apple apps recounting all the items sent to you in Messages.
ElectronicsT3.com

Acer brings glasses-free 3D display to its ConceptD laptop

During Acer’s global product launch yesterday, the company show off SpatialLabs, its new technology to bring stereoscopic glasses-free 3D experience to its displays. Designed for 3D rending, rather than movies or games, it uses a stereo camera set to track your head and eyes to create the effect. While 3D...
AdvocacyEngadget

Nextdoor makes it easier to find free stuff your neighbors are giving away

The impact of COVID-19 brought out the best in many people, with kind-hearted folks offering to help neighbors with groceries and other errands. Some gave away items they no longer need or want, and many turned to Nextdoor to do that. The social networking service says it has seen an 80 percent rise in monthly listings for items that users are looking to buy, sell or give away. A quarter of items were listed as free.
InternetPosted by
MIX 106

Instagram Accounts To Follow To Win Free Stuff In The Treasure Valley

With everything opening up in the Treasure Valley and life getting back into full swing, duh we want to get out and do all the things! And with concerts making a comeback, it looks like its going to be an expensive summer. But we have to make up for 2020! My birthday is in July and I usually celebrate the entire month. But because it was robbed from me I'm celebrating birthday summer this year. Starting Memorial Day (the unofficial start of summer) I will be celebrating as often as humanly possible. So if I can save some coin by getting some things for free, I'm going to do that. And I encourage you to do the same.
Kent City, MIschoolnewsnetwork.org

‘Her deafness does not define her’

Kent City — It is the rare high school senior who isn’t looking forward to graduation. Meet Deegan Anible, who overcame multiple obstacles to earn her diploma and has big goals for her future, but says she isn’t excited about graduating because she has never done well with change. Born...
Home & Gardengoodmenproject.com

Stuff, Stuff, Stuff

In a very rare turn of events, I spent an entire week at home. Alone. My wife and our boys went out of state for her property management work, and while I advocated for her to leave the kids so she could focus on her tasks, she thought it better to take them so I could focus on my day job, and tackle a mega home project we have been avoiding for years.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Bri Foxx

My name is Bri Foxx. I’m 25 years of life, and I’m happy to be. I’m an Atlanta Rock musician, and I groove to the tunes of what’s around me. I love to meet new friends and music. Being raised from such a diverse background (Half Panamanian, Half German), I have always loved how music can bring a community together. I am a multi-instrumentalist that loves to get her hands on anything she sees, but I’m mainly known for the voice I can belt. I can play a mean Alto-Recorder, but I play and write songs for my band called Toxic Foxtrot. I play a percussive rhythm style on my Takamine guitar, but I also enjoy writing on piano and uke. My main goal in life is to encourage people to be themselves through the power of music because it is truly a beautiful thing.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Provably-Efficient Model-Free Algorithm for Constrained Markov Decision Processes

This paper presents the first {\em model-free}, {\em simulator-free} reinforcement learning algorithm for Constrained Markov Decision Processes (CMDPs) with sublinear regret and zero constraint violation. The algorithm is named Triple-Q because it has three key components: a Q-function (also called action-value function) for the cumulative reward, a Q-function for the cumulative utility for the constraint, and a virtual-Queue that (over)-estimates the cumulative constraint violation. Under Triple-Q, at each step, an action is chosen based on the pseudo-Q-value that is a combination of the three Q values. The algorithm updates the reward and utility Q-values with learning rates that depend on the visit counts to the corresponding (state, action) pairs and are periodically reset. In the episodic CMDP setting, Triple-Q achieves $\tilde{\cal O}\left(\frac{1 }{\delta}H^4 S^{\frac{1}{2}}A^{\frac{1}{2}}K^{\frac{4}{5}} \right)$ regret, where $K$ is the total number of episodes, $H$ is the number of steps in each episode, $S$ is the number of states, $A$ is the number of actions, and $\delta$ is Slater's constant. Furthermore, Triple-Q guarantees zero constraint violation when $K$ is sufficiently large. Finally, the computational complexity of Triple-Q is similar to SARSA for unconstrained MDPs and is computationally efficient.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-free Data-Driven Inference

We present a model-free data-driven inference method that enables inferences on system outcomes to be derived directly from empirical data without the need for intervening modeling of any type, be it modeling of a material law or modeling of a prior distribution of material states. We specifically consider physical systems with states characterized by points in a phase space determined by the governing field equations. We assume that the system is characterized by two likelihood measures: one $\mu_D$ measuring the likelihood of observing a material state in phase space; and another $\mu_E$ measuring the likelihood of states satisfying the field equations, possibly under random actuation. We introduce a notion of intersection between measures which can be interpreted to quantify the likelihood of system outcomes. We provide conditions under which the intersection can be characterized as the athermal limit $\mu_\infty$ of entropic regularizations $\mu_\beta$, or thermalizations, of the product measure $\mu = \mu_D\times \mu_E$ as $\beta \to +\infty$. We also supply conditions under which $\mu_\infty$ can be obtained as the athermal limit of carefully thermalized $(\mu_{h,\beta_h})$ sequences of empirical data sets $(\mu_h)$ approximating weakly an unknown likelihood function $\mu$. In particular, we find that the cooling sequence $\beta_h \to +\infty$ must be slow enough, corresponding to quenching, in order for the proper limit $\mu_\infty$ to be delivered. Finally, we derive explicit analytic expressions for expectations $\mathbb{E}[f]$ of outcomes $f$ that are explicit in the data, thus demonstrating the feasibility of the model-free data-driven paradigm as regards making convergent inferences directly from the data without recourse to intermediate modeling steps.
MinoritiesEurogamer.net

Injustice 2 Mobile dev apologises for "tone deaf" Pride event

The developer of Injustice 2 Mobile has apologised for a Pride event that challenged players to beat up a queer woman. The mobile version of NetherRealm's fighting game was accused of being "tone deaf" after an in-game challenge designed to celebrate Pride Month tasked players with defeating canonically bisexual character Poison Ivy hundreds of thousands of times.
Workoutsfitnessrxwomen.com

STS™ Body Toning Cream

STS™ Body Toning Cream uses a powerful triad of ingredients to help define and detail your physique. Former bodybuilder and Powerhouse Gym owner Dean Caputo always knew what he wanted, how to achieve his goals and exceed expectations. At age 16, Dean had an interest in working out, so in 1979 he built a weight room in his parents’ Streetsboro, Ohio garage with only a couple of benches and a few machines. Having Dean’s friends train with him in his weight room gave him the idea and inspiration to open his own gym.
Technologytheapplepost.com

Apple updates WWDC21 ‘hashflag’ design

As WWDC draws near, Apple has updated its ‘hashflag’ custom icon on Twitter for the #WWDC21 hashtag, going from the thumbs-up Tapback in iMessage to the exclamation reaction amid rumors of the messaging service receiving “big updates” with iOS 15. The original WWDC21 hashflag went live last week, which showed...