James Bond Movies Will Still Get Worldwide Theatrical Releases Despite Amazon Acquisition According To Producers

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has acquired MGM Pictures for a whopping $8.45 billion. One of the most immediate questions this Amazon-MGM merger raises is whether the future of the James Bond franchise will be streaming, or will Bond movies still get a theatrical release? Well, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are already getting out in front of press reports by letting movie fans know that James Bond will still be in movie theaters all over the world, despite Amazon being the franchise's new owner. That said, there are some big changes probably coming to the theatrical release plans for future Bond movies.

