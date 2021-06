SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw father who lied to police over how his toddler son suffered a gunshot wound to his leg has accepted a plea offer. Daquan L. Mims, 22, on May 28 appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded no contest to single counts of lying to a peace officer and obstruction of justice. The former is punishable by up to two years’ incarceration, while the latter is a five-year felony.