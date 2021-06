Thomas Tuchel has lauded Antonio Rudiger as the "aggressive leader" of the Chelsea defence and says the German is deserving of a new contract at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger has established himself as a key component in Tuchel's defence since the 47-year-old replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January. The 28-year-old has only missed five of the 27 matches that Tuchel has overseen, one of which was down to a broken jaw.