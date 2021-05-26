Cancel
Mark Wahlberg movie 'Infinite' premieres June 10 on Paramount+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qSC0_0aCEA11X00
Mark Wahlberg's Paramount+ film "Infinite" premieres June 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that the film Infinite will premiere on the streaming service June 10. Mark Wahlberg stars in the film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, a man who learns his unexplained skills come from a past life. Wahlberg stepped in when Chris Evans had scheduling conflicts. In May, the studio announced the film would premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service instead of theaters.

The sci-fi action film is based on D. Eric Maikranz's book The Reincarnationist Papers. Todd Stein adapted the book.

Evan meets a group of Infinites who help him uncover memories from his past lives. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien also star.

Infinite is the third streaming premiere for Wahlberg. He made Spenser Confidential for Netflix, and was a voice in Scoob! which Warner Bros. premiered on video-on-demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuqua also directed Wahlberg in the 2007 film Shooter. Fuqua recently pulled production of his next film, the Will Smith historical drama Emancipation, out of Georgia over the state's new voting laws.

Shooter was also a Paramount film. Wahlberg also worked with the studio on many films including two Transformers movies, Instant Family, Daddy's Home and its sequel, and The Fighter.

