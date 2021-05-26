Cancel
MLB

Minnesota Twins reinstate Michael Pineda, place Luis Arraez on IL

The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez took his place due to a right shoulder strain.

Pineda was scratched from his May 18 start due to an abscess on his thigh. He landed on the IL following a minor surgical procedure.

Pineda, 32, is 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. He will make his eighth start of the season on Wednesday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Arraez has missed the last two games after sustaining the injury on a headfirst slide into second base in the first inning on Saturday at Cleveland. His IL designation is retroactive to Monday.

Arraez, 24, is batting .277 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 39 games this season. Defensively, he has made 15 starts at second base, 13 in left field and 10 at third base.

–Field Level Media

