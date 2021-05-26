Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Looking ahead: Master Plan park input

By Jamie Treviño
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
Often it can be difficult to think even five years into the future - let alone ten.

But the city of Corpus Christi is thinking ahead. There is a ten-year master plan for the park system - and the city wants to hear from residents.

In April, city officials met to discuss Public Engagement Plan for the Parks & Recreation 10-Year Master Plan and Bill Witt Master Plan. Their goal was to "guide the growth and enhancement of the City's parks, public grounds, open spaces and recreational assets over the next 10 years."

Since that meeting, the city stated public engagement would play a key role in shaping the outcomes of the Master Plan.

This Friday, May 28, an important survey is being sent out to selected homes. The city is seeking input on what people want the park system to be.

According to a city release, the master plan will guide the growth and enhancement of the city's parks, public grounds, open spaces and recreational assets over the next ten years. If you want to make your voice heard, but don't receive a paper survey, don't worry.

On June 1, surveys can be filled out online . You can also find out more information by emailing ParksandRecMasterPlan@cctexas.com.

