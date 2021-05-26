Cancel
Master of None Season 3 Shone a Light on IVF — and Made Me Feel Less Alone

By Holly Fazio
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don’t know me. I’m not an official member of Team TVLine. I’m someone who has suffered through IVF as a single woman. I should also tell you I’m doing fine (No really, I’m fine. Seriously!) So when my friend (who just happens to be TVLine co-founder Michael Ausiello) suggested that I watch and potentially write about the Season 3 episode of Netflix’s Master of None that pulls the curtain back on a single woman’s IVF experience, I was thinking, um, hard pass.

