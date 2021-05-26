McCormick Place: We're back in business

Since the beginning of 2020, the world has witnessed the equivalent of seven years of digital transformation across all industries. This has forced companies to find new ways to meet the needs of their customers and adapt new internal processes. It has become more imperative than ever for companies to leverage technology to become more agile, better understand customer needs, and achieve internal clarity and alignment around the short and long-term product strategy. The best products are customer-centric, meaning that they stay aligned with the current and future needs of a select group or segment of customers.