Launching Local: Harrison Brothers Hardware

Harrison Brothers Hardware was established on the downtown Huntsville square in 1897 but, dare you think this makes them “old news”, you could not be more wrong. Though they first opened their doors as a hometown resource for everything from hammer and nails to pigeons, today they combine the nostalgic ambience of yesteryear with a laser focus on providing local goods, art and downhome delicacies. I consider myself a big Harrison Brothers Hardware fan; heck, I even took up the role of Board Chair for the Historic Huntsville Foundation which owns and operates the store. However, I would never presume think I could possibly know all the amazing history behind this special hub of Huntsville commerce for over a century. So, I reached out to store manager, Cheryl Sexton, for the inside scoop on just a few of the things that make Harrison Brothers Hardware special. Here is what she had to share: