Steven Gerrard Tipped For Spurs Job

By Adam Ford
 12 days ago

Just like he did as a player, Steven Gerrard has gained success as a manager. The former Liverpool captain has led Rangers to their first Scottish League title in ten years as well as winning the manager of the year award. Rangers also finished the season unbeaten, becoming centurians in the process gaining 102 points from their 38 games.

Gerrard's success with the Scottish side has unsurprisingly led to him being linked with several clubs throughout England including Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, whose manager Roy Hodgson recently stepped away from the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8jXn_0aCE9Rdg00
(Photo by Andrew Milligan/Belga/Sipa USA)

Former Rangers defender and Scottish League winner Graham Roberts believes Gerrard would be the perfect choice for Tottenham, who will be looking for new management this summer after the sacking of Jose Mourinho back in April. Speaking with footballfancast, Roberts said; “You’ve got Steven Gerrard at Rangers. think he’ll stay there but he’s done absolutely unbelievable. He would be a great choice.”

Spurs look set to lose their star player Harry Kane this season as the England striker admitted he wants to play Champions League football next season as well as winning trophies which he feels he cannot do with Tottenham.

The Rangers coach who won eight honours at Liverpool as a player, would have a big task on his hands if he became Tottenham manager but he could be the perfect choice to build the London club back up again. It is unlikely Gerrard will move on this season as it is clear he is happy with Rangers and looks to pursue further success in Scotland and within European competitions.

