A man who lives in Carlsbad is being sued by two of his neighbors for $15,000, reports Time Meets Road. The man, Bryan Hillman, is being accused of reckless driving and a loud exhaust on his BMW. The $15,000 is being asked from Hillman in reparations for "interfering with the quiet enjoyment of my (their) property due to his wreckless [sic] use of his vehicle."