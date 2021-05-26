Liverpool Lead The Race For Yves Bissouma

Liverpool have been given a big boost for every transfer target as they qualified for Champions League football next season.

After a long Premier League season full of injuries, the Reds somehow found themselves with a third place finish only behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

With Champions League football comes a £58 million influx of cash. On top of the money, Liverpool now have the added motivation for players to sign with them; playing on the world's biggest stage.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Ibrahima Konate, which appears to be very close to completion according to transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano.

Now, Liverpool have set their eyes on a potential Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are currently leading the race for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Brighton midfielder is a box to box central midfielder making him the perfect replacement for the FC Barcelona bound Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to whoscored, Bissouma's strengths are his tackling, dribbling and ball interception skills.

Yves Bissouma features for Brighton in the Premier League. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Mali international likes to tackle, make penetrating dribbles and is keen on shooting from distance--something that the current Liverpool midfield is lacking. Previously, Bissouma's rumoured fee was listed at £40m but Brighton's stance could have changed since April.

The midfielder will not be a source of goals or assists as he has just two goals and zero assists in his 39 total appearances. However, he would be a great like-for-like Wijnaldum replacement.