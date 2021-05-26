Cancel
Noctule (Svalbard) Streaming Debut Album “Wretched Abyss”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 8 days ago

You can now stream the debut album from Noctule, the solo black metal outfit fronted by Svalbard vocalist/guitarist Serena Cherry. That record is titled “Wretched Abyss” and you can hear it ahead of time now via Kerrang!. Cherry commented of it:. “National UK lockdown in 2020 meant two things for...

