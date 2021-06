For this Unexpected Crush Tuesday, we jump from J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s opposite looks to J.Lo and Diddy’s elevated tastes. Last week, the internet basked in the reuniting of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Then, P. Diddy (“Sean Combs”) threw his hat into the ring. He posted a throwback paparazzi shot of the duo, presumably taken while they were dating between 1999 and 2001. In the image, the rapper wears a gray Sean Jean sweatsuit with white sneakers while holding a baseball cap and a newspaper, while Lopez wears a white cushy turtleneck, her signature hoops, bootcut faded jeans, and metallic gold sandals with a stack of magazines under her arm. At the height of the second coming of Bennifer, Diddy’s caption was simple: “#tbt”.