Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Recalls Turning Down Joining Limp Bizkit, Touring With Korn When They First Got Popular

By wookubus
theprp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares appears on the latest episode of the ‘Talk Toomey Podcast‘ (hear it here), discussing the band’s forthcoming new album “Aggression Continuum” and the drama associated with it. During the conversation he also touched on the shift of the L.A. scene towards nü-metal in the mid-90s and more.

www.theprp.com
