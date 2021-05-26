Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bodysnatcher Debut “King Of The Rats” Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBodysnatcher have debuted their new track “King Of The Rats“, complete with an accompanying music video for it. The band’s vocalist Kyle Medina commented:. “I wrote this song mainly about how people act high and mighty, talk a ton of negativity and trash, but are essentially not as holier than thou as they present themselves. Not only that but these people tend to associate themselves with others who are similar in this aspect. Hence the name ‘King Of The Rats.’ Not necessarily about someone directly, but more so if the shoe fits, wear it.”

www.theprp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rats#Video Music#Bodysnatcher#King#Song#People#Trash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheprp.com

Flotsam And Jetsam Debut “Brace For Impact” Music Video

Flotsam And Jetsam have lifted the veil on their “Brace For Impact” music video. That song is the third single to see a release from their fourteenth studio album “Blood In The Water“, out June 04th on AFM Records. Drummer Ken K Mary commented:. “We knew we had to come...
Musictheprp.com

The Absence Debut “Black Providence” Music Video

The Absence have premiered a music video for the song “Black Providence” from their approaching new album “Coffinized“, which will be out June 25th on M-Theory Audio. The band’s drummer Jeramie Kling commented:. “We have never been ones to shy away from a slower tempo and on ‘Black Providence‘, the...
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: At The Gates debut video for new song, ‘The Paradox’!

Swedish metal legends At The Gates have debuted a video for ‘The Paradox’, a track from their forthcoming full-length album, ‘The Nightmare Of Being’. Vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say of the song and its video. “Humanity is the biggest paradox. We as humans always want justification for...
Musictheprp.com

Alluvial Debut “The Putrid Sunrise” Music Video

Alluvial have debuted a music video for the track “The Putrid Sunrise“. That video arrives alongside today’s (May 28th) release of the band’s latest album “Sarcoma“. If you’re unaware, Alluvial‘s talented roster includes guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless/Black Crown Initiate, etc.), ex-Suffocation vocalist Kevin Muller, drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage) and bassist Tim Walker (Entheos).
MusicRevolver

See King Woman's Luciferian Video for New Song "Morning Star"

King Woman is returning to the throne. The solo project of musician Kristina Esfandiari has announced that her long-awaited sophomore album, Celestial Blues, will arrive later this summer, and she's offered up a Luciferian preview in the form of a new song called "Morning Star." The track itself is another...
Musictheprp.com

Dooms Children (Alexisonfire/Gallows) Debut “Flower Moon” Video

Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire/Gallows fame has released the debut track “Flower Moon” from his psych rock project Dooms Children. That song received its first airing this past weekend on the BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘. The below music video for the track was directed by Brian Shannon and features Team Canada pro skateboarder Annie Guglia.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: James And The Cold Gun debut video for ‘Plug Me In’!

Up-and-comers James And The Cold Gun recently put out a new single called ‘Plug Me In’, and now they’ve debuted a video to go along with it too. Guitarist James Joseph (ex-Holding Absence) had this to say of the track. “‘Plug Me In’ is a love letter to volume, it’s...
Musicloudersound.com

Watch King Laughter, the new video from Langan, Frost & Wane

Progressive folk trio Langan, Frost & Wane have shared the video for King Laughter, which is taken from their self-titled album, due out on July 30 via Goldstar. “I normally start songs by writing a melody that’s just jibberish with the vowel sounds I want to have but few real words," Brian Langan says. "My housemate Pat Finnerty (who is also on the album) heard me singing and swore I was singing 'King Laughter'. Maybe I was!
MusicMetalSucks

Must Watch: King Woman’s Video for “Morning Star”

“Morning Star,” the new single from King Woman — led by songwriter and vocalist Kris Esfandiari — is an absolutely mesmerizing composition. I’ve listened to it three times through already and I’ve yet to fully ingest the complete scope of the composition, a daring and dynamic piece that runs the gamut from brooding to scathing with no drop in intensity throughout, all outside the friendly confines of standard song structure.
MusicantiMUSIC

Light The Torch Release 'Let Me Fall Apart' Video

Light The Torch have released a music video for their new track "Let Me Fall Apart." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "You Will Be The Death Of Me." The record is set to hit stores on June 25th and frontman Howard Jones had this to say about the new track, "I loved this song as soon as I heard it. The music stuck in my head, so I knew I had to work on it right from the beginning of writing the new album. [Guitarist] Francesco [Artusato] wrote a huge chorus so I did my best to match that energy. We are thrilled for this to finally see the light of day."
Musictheprp.com

Decapitated Debut “Cemeteral Gardens” Video

Decapitated have compiled some of their previously unreleased live footage into the below music video for their song “Cemeteral Gardens“. This early track from the band appears on their demo collection, “The First Damned (Demos)“, which will saw a release today, June 04th. It features material originally recorded by the band back in 1997-1998.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Choices Made debut their “Reason for Conflict” video!

We're thrilled to kick your Saturday off with a new video from Toronto punk quartet Choices Made! We're excited to premiere a clip showcasing the title track to the group's blistering new EP, Reason for Conflict. You can check it out below!. Vocalist Josh Marostega commented on the feelings and...
Musicnewspotng.com

New Video: Danypraize – My God My King

Gospel music minister Danypraize is back with a brand new music video titled “My God My King“. The song is produced, mixed and mastered by Emmanuel Alabi, while the video was shot by Korrect Films. Watch the video below:. ﻿. The post New Video: Danypraize – My God My King...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Goes 'Black Metal' In Teaser For 'Fierce' Music Video

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, will release a new solo single, "Fierce", on Thursday, June 10. A short teaser for the song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint while shredding the axe and sitting behind the drum kit, can be seen below.
Musicnextmosh.com

L.A. Rats drop animated video for Geoff Mack cover, “I’ve Been Everywhere”

Share the post "L.A. Rats drop animated video for Geoff Mack cover, “I’ve Been Everywhere”" Last month we saw L.A. Rats – the new metal supergroup featuring bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), vocalist Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) and drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Black Sabbath) – release their first single in the form of a cover of the Geoff Mack tune “I’ve Been Everywhere.”
Musictheprp.com

Bossk Debut “HTV-3” Video

In addition to the below new music video, Bossk‘s new track “HTV-3” is now available across leading streaming platforms. The song finds Palm Reader frontman Josh McKeown guesting and originally debuted on BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘ last weekend. You can find the track on the band’s forthcoming album “Migration“, which Deathwish Inc. have set for a June 18th release.
Musicmykdkd.com

Brothers Osborne release the music video for “Younger Me”

Younger Me is a song of encouragement for anyone pushing through a difficult time, and was inspired by singer TJ Osborne’s decision to publicly come out in February, “Younger Me” was conceived as a message to his younger self and struggling with being different, not knowing where he was going. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was overwhelmingly strong that this song was born,” TJ said.