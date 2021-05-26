Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, to play Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’
The sports world saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off in January in the NFC Championship game. In July, they’ll face off again on the green. Brady and prolific golfer Phil Mickelson will face Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the latest edition of Capital One’s “The Match” on July 6. The match, which is in its fourth edition, recently featured Mickelson playing alongside NBA legend Charles Barkley when they defeated Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.www.oregonlive.com