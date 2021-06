The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prolific franchises in the sporting world. This is not just because they have 17 titles (including the most recent one in the 2020-21 season). They also have bred a ton of Hall of Famers. Along with all of this are the unforgettable moments crafted by those donning those legendary Purple and Gold jerseys. Among the tons of great moments now deeply embedded in Lakers history, let’s take a look at the 5 greatest moments in Los Angeles Lakers history, ranked.