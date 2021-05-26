Liverpool Bid €25m + Xherdan Shaqiri For Jonathan Ikone

Liverpool are now officially in the offseason. For players, that means rest and relaxation before the preparation for next season begins. However, for supporters, that means getting excited about transfers and keeping up to date with all of the rumours.

For Liverpool supporters, all eyes have been fixated on Ibrahima Konate's impending transfer to Liverpool. Notable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano gave his famous "Here we go" which means that the deal is very close to being officially announced.

Another transfer that has interested Liverpool supporters is Georginio Wijnaldum's proposed move to FC Barcelona. Again, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Dutchman is off to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Liverpool midfielder had an emotional sendoff after his final appearance at Anfield in a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Now, Liverpool supporters may be turning their eyes to another player linked with a move to Merseyside.

According to reports, Liverpool are negotiating with French side Lille to sign Jonathan Ikone.

Jonathan Ikone fends off Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos. (Photo by J.E.E/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The report claims that Liverpool are offering €25m + Xherdan Shaqiri for the French star's services.

Jonathan Ikone, who is just 23 years-old, has an impressive stat line this season. The young striker has seven goals and seven assists in his 48 total appearances for the France Champions.

Liverpool previously faced strong competition from Borussia Dortmund, but the German club have taken their name out of the race to sign the Frenchman.

According to Patrick Berger of Sport 1, Dortmund were not impressed with his stats and saw his transfer as too expensive.

Liverpool, if proven to be serious about this transfer, seem to be in pole position to sign the 23 year-old.