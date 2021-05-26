newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Liverpool Bid €25m + Xherdan Shaqiri For Jonathan Ikone

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool are now officially in the offseason. For players, that means rest and relaxation before the preparation for next season begins. However, for supporters, that means getting excited about transfers and keeping up to date with all of the rumours.

For Liverpool supporters, all eyes have been fixated on Ibrahima Konate's impending transfer to Liverpool. Notable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano gave his famous "Here we go" which means that the deal is very close to being officially announced.

Another transfer that has interested Liverpool supporters is Georginio Wijnaldum's proposed move to FC Barcelona. Again, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Dutchman is off to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Liverpool midfielder had an emotional sendoff after his final appearance at Anfield in a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Now, Liverpool supporters may be turning their eyes to another player linked with a move to Merseyside.

According to reports, Liverpool are negotiating with French side Lille to sign Jonathan Ikone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1897jF_0aCE8afY00
Jonathan Ikone fends off Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos. (Photo by J.E.E/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The report claims that Liverpool are offering €25m + Xherdan Shaqiri for the French star's services.

Jonathan Ikone, who is just 23 years-old, has an impressive stat line this season. The young striker has seven goals and seven assists in his 48 total appearances for the France Champions.

Liverpool previously faced strong competition from Borussia Dortmund, but the German club have taken their name out of the race to sign the Frenchman.

According to Patrick Berger of Sport 1, Dortmund were not impressed with his stats and saw his transfer as too expensive.

Liverpool, if proven to be serious about this transfer, seem to be in pole position to sign the 23 year-old.

New York City, NY
44
Followers
516
Post
31K+
Views
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp: Champions League spot would be absolutely massive for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”. The Reds boss knows how his comments about last term’s Premier League champions’ current campaign will be greeted in some quarters, but is unwavering in his assertion securing a top-four spot would be “absolutely massive”.
Premier League Posted by
LFCTransferRoom

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Discusses Liverpool Post Burnley

Liverpool keep their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League qualification alive after defeating Burnley 0-3 tonight at Turf Moor. The masterful performance saw goals from Man of The Match Nathaniel Phillips, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The English midfielder who found himself on the scoresheet took to...
Premier League

‘It’s exciting’ – Jurgen Klopp braced for Liverpool’s top-four bid to go to wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well accustomed to chasing down opponents and expects their quest for the top four to go down to the wire. The Reds are the Premier League’s form team, having not lost for over two months, and back-to-back wins over Southampton and Manchester United – coupled with other results going their way – has put their top-four prospects back in their own hands.
Posted by
LFCTransferRoom

Southampton Back In For Neco Williams

Liverpool and Southampton are very familiar with one another when it comes to transfers. The Reds have signed several Southampton players in recent history including Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk. However, recently the narrative has been switched with Southampton targeting Liverpool players. On deadline day in January,...
Premier League

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...
Premier League

Liverpool looking to beat trio of LaLiga giants to free transfer signing of talented Sevilla stopper

Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat three LaLiga giants to the free transfer signing of Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor this summer. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up the position below No.1 Alisson this summer, despite talk that veteran stopper Adrian could be handed a new deal. To that end, Klopp wants more competition alongside Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, who impressed when called upon this season.
Premier League Posted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier League

Sevilla rival Serie A duo for available Liverpool attacker Shaqiri

The Liverpool future of Xherdan Shaqiri remains clouded ahead of the summer market. Ekrem Konur reports Shaqiri is attracting interest from a trio of European clubs. The Swiss international has only made seven Premier League starts for the Reds since the start of last season. Sevilla plus Serie A duo...
Premier League Posted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...
Premier League Posted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Find you a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can do it all

Alisson Becker secured three points for Liverpool at the Hawthorns where they beat West Brom and has helped in closing the gap between them and Chelsea to one point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool needed everything on Sunday to collect three points. Certain periods during the 90 minutes of football, it appeared once again as if Sam Allardyce was about to have a say in the Reds’ campaign.
Premier League Posted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier League Posted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.