Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Actress Katherine Heigl wants to save the Onaqui wild horses in Utah

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actress and former fashion model Katherine Heigl has joined advocates in the fight to stop a planned roundup of Utah’s most famous herd of wild horses — the Onaqui of the west desert. “With their historic place on the public lands of Utah, the Onaqui horses are living treasures that...

www.deseret.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Heigl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Into The Wild#Best Actress#Onaqui#Mormon#Wild Horse Photo Safaris#Blm#Vanity Fair#Wild Horse Advocates#Eligible Horses#Cruel Helicopter Roundups#Best Supporting Actress#Rangeland Conditions#Herds#Limit Livestock#Grey#Treasures#Kamas Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Desert
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Utah Stateupr.org

Wild About Utah: Utah—A Love Story

“…[A] word of caution: Do not jump into your automobile next June and rush out to the canyon country hoping to see some of that which I have attempted to evoke in these pages. In the first place you can’t see anything from a car; you’ve got to get out…and walk, better yet crawl, on hands and knees, over the sandstone and through the thornbush and cactus. When traces of blood begin to mark your trail you’ll see something, maybe.”
Oregon StateValueWalk

Wild Horses In Oregon’s Ochoco Forest – Soon To Be Gone Forever?

Oregon’s Big Summit Wild Horse Territory is located within the Lookout Mountain Ranger District. It is approximately 25 miles east of Prineville, Oregon, and totals about 25,434 acres entirely within the Ochoco National Forest. The Big Summit Wild Horse Territory is currently the home-range for about 130 native species wild horses; that’s about one horse for every 200-acres.
Moffat County, COPosted by
9NEWS

Wild horses in Moffat County have a water problem

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo — A non-profit that tries to protect the wild horses of Moffat County said the drought has cut off some of the horses' limited water sources. Hundreds of horses live in the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area, about 45 miles west of Craig. The Bureau of Land Management controls the 245-square-mile space - one of four in Colorado.
Animalspagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Wild Horses, an Analysis of the Issues

Is there a holistic solution for the plight of American wild horses that is both economically and ecologically sensible, and acceptable to a majority of stakeholders?. A recent article at Reason, titled ‘Predictably, Wild Horses Are Still Suffering Due to Federal Slaughter Ban’ stated:. “Turns out that basing animal rights...
Animalscastlecountryradio.com

National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board to meet virtually

The Bureau of Land Management’s National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board will meet virtually June 30 – July 1, 2021. The board will discuss the management of wild horses and burros on public lands, including the challenges of safely reducing widespread overpopulation and measures for increasing the placement of wild horses and burros into good homes through adoptions and sales.
Utah StateKUTV

Lee, Romney want Congress to decide Utah monuments, not president

WASHINGTON (KUTV) — Will Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments expand or contract?. It's been six weeks since Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Utah, and state leaders are collectively holding their breath, waiting on word from President Joe Biden on what happens next. Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney...
Animalsbig945.com

Signs, signs everywhere a sign … to stay away from the wild horses

As another summer season gets underway, an anonymous donor recently had 20 large signs made warning beachgoers to stay away from the wild horses on the Outer Banks’ northern beaches. “The “I didn’t see a sign!” excuse has officially become obsolete,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook...
Politicsslugmag.com

Saying “No” to Big Real Estate to Save the Utah People’s Pantages Theatre

What if I told you that you could buy one of the most opulent, historic theatres in the country—built in 1918 and containing a pristine Tiffany skylight, intricate chandeliers and other unique architectural features—for $0? The theater in question is located in downtown Salt Lake City, but unfortunately, the opportunity to buy and renovate the Utah Pantages Theatre was not given to the public or even the wider real estate developer community in general, says Michael Valentine, a local filmmaker who even offered $500,000 of his own money to save this one-of-a-kind treasure from destruction. Instead, in 2015, Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the Redevelopment Agency (RDA) quietly extended the zero-dollar deal to Hines and LaSalle, two multibillion-dollar real estate firms, with a six-year exclusive agreement. These companies are now moving to demolish the theater and put in 270 luxury condominiums. Valentine and architect Casey O’Brien McDonough, members of the Save the Utah Pantages Coalition, are suing the city with “the ultimate goal to overturn their unconditional and erroneous ruling so we can proceed with our initiative and start gathering signatures to put it on the ballot,” Valentine writes in an email about the recent lawsuit.
Wildwood, NJWashington Post

Help Wanted: An airbrush artist to save the summer

WILDWOOD, N.J. — David Zarfati needed to hire an airbrush artist. He had been looking for weeks. Taking out ads. Hitting up old contacts. He even flew down to Florida in an attempt to lure back one former worker especially skilled with the airbrush gun. No luck. Now, the summer...
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

0 Wild Horse Drive

This gorgeous 4+ acre lot is one of the last bluff-view lots in the subdivision. Over 1/2 of it is level for you to build your dream home and the other half is consumed by the wooded bluff, extending down to Indian Camp Creek, with serene views looking over the valley, Incline Village in the distance and Valley View Farms. This is a quiet subdivision that you will find friendly neighbors walking the asphalt streets with their kids/pets daily. Owning this piece of property will give you the privacy you want, yet still only 5 minutes from your driveway to Hwy 70 or Hwy 61. This home is also located in the new North Point High School boundary, the New Middle School (coming 2022-23 school year) and Wabash Elementary. Underground utilities include electric and internet. Septic and well will need to be installed.
Politicskuer.org

PM News Brief: Remembering Charles Lynn Frost, Masks On College Campuses & Killing Wild Horses

Gov. Spencer Cox Responds To Moves By State Legislature. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded Thursday to the state Legislature’s actions during its special and extraordinary sessions this week. Lawmakers passed resolutions opposing critical race theory and a bill to ban mask mandates in schools. Cox said he supports the CRT resolutions, even though he left the topic off the agenda for the special session. He also said he plans to sign the bill that bans future mask mandates in schools. Read the full story. — Emily Means.
EnvironmentPosted by
Deseret News

As the drought worsens, let’s not be stupid

The summer of thirst has begun. Maybe you won’t find yourself short of drinking water — we can hope so, anyway — but everything around you won’t be so lucky. Your lawn, your dirty car and the little things you like to keep nice and shiny will start blending into the brown, dusty landscape of the raw and parched desert in which we live.
Tahlequah, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Wild horse and burro adoption event planned

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event in Tahlequah on June 25-26, at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds. The two-day event, featuring 150 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. June 25. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on June 25, and from 8 a.m.-noon on June 26. Animals are eligible for adoption. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.
Lompoc, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Seeing Wild Horses in the Countryside of Lompoc, CA

Lompoc as a town on the Californian coast attracts every year countless visitors coming to Santa Barbara County for several activities like hiking, nature photography, wine tastings, and many more. Another attractive tourist destination is a wildlife sanctuary for horses. Wild Horses.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

BLM seeks proposals for off-range pastures for excess wild horses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As part of its mission to sustainably manage wild horses and burros on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday that it is seeking proposals for off-range pastures to provide a free-roaming environment and quality care for excess wild horses removed from Western public rangelands.