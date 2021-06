Don't B**** about it! Be about it. The only way we are going to get ahead of the trash is if we do it together. This can be accomplished in many different ways. Tell the people you know LOVE getting out and doing this type of activity. Share the info on your social media pages and groups that are relevant. You could challenge your family or co-workers to commit to one clean-up a month or take some time on your off days to peruse the areas that need it most and report them.