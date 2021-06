Three great 100k offers available this weekend from Chase including the best ever Chase Sapphire Preferred offer and a FINALLY increased Chase Sapphire Reserve sign-up. This is the BEST EVER publicly available sign-up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred – 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 within three months. We have not seen the sign-up bonus go above the generally available 60k and the very limited 80k sign-up offers ever. These points are valued at $1,250 in travel (1.25 cents each), but as you’re likely aware, you can do much better than that by transferring these to many of the UR transfer partners – likely stretching these to $2000-$3000 in value.