We are excited to welcome you back to Charles J. Cook Pool for the summer of 2021 and can’t wait for you to see our new facility. Your safety is our number one priority in reopening this facility to you. We appreciate the support we have been given by our elected officials, co-workers, and staff members who have spent months preparing to make Charles J. Cook Pool a safe and fun environment for you to return to. There will definitely be some modifications. These protocols are in place to make sure your health is prioritized. These protocols are fluid and we will be constantly monitoring both CDC and Westchester County guidelines so we can make the best decisions for our community, staff, and facility on our operating procedures. We look forward to seeing you all soon!