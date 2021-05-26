Cancel
THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Partial solar eclipse at sunrise on June 10

By KELLY KIZER WHITT Columnist
 13 days ago

Wisconsin will experience a partial solar eclipse on June 10 in the early morning as the sun rises. North of Wisconsin, in Ontario and stretching across Greenland and around the North Pole into Russia, viewers will see an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn’t block out the entire solar disk, because the moon is at its far point in its orbit and so appears a bit smaller in our sky.

