Margaret Thomas Chatham Lynn, age 105, of Harrodsburg, died May 6, 2021, at her residence from natural causes. She was born January 3, 1916 and was the daughter of the late Thomas Combs Chatham and Elizabeth Sharp Adams. She was the widow of the late Elmer Lee Lynn and is survived by three sons, David Thomas Lynn, Logan Adams Lynn (Lynne Warner), and Lee Chatham Lynn, all of Harrodsburg. Margaret has six grandchildren, Logan Adams Lynn, David Jaycee Lynn, Lee Ann (Brian) Mangum, Logan Jackson Lynn, Chatham Cleland Lynn, and the late Emma Katherine Lynn. She has 3 great grandchildren, Sawyer Grace Mangum, Samuel James Mangum, and Stella Austyn Mangum.