Despite being more commonly known as the guitarist behind the iconic mega-hit Mr. Brightside, since 2019 the founding-member and former guitar player of The Killers, Dave Keuning, has quietly been developing his solo career, first with Prismism and now, his brand-new long player, A Mild Case Of Everything. An amalgam of dynamic riffs, 1980s new-wave and melodic alternative indie, Keuning’s second album possesses a more DIY ethos than expected from a musician usually used to the trappings of a major label, festival-headlining band; it was recorded at his home studio in San Diego through 2020 and will be released on his own imprint, Pretty Faithful Records.