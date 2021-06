Sadly, today marks 15 years since final Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick died by suicide at the young age of 55. An accomplished musician with The Tubes before joining the Dead following Brent Mydland’s tragic death from a drug overdose in July 1990, Welnick was the last of several talented performers to fill the role behind the keys in the storied rock band. In remembrance of Vince more than a decade after his passing, here’s a look back at his first night as an official Grateful Dead member.