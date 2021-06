The Nashville Predators‘ first-round exit came in heartbreaking fashion, as Sebastian Aho tipped a Jaccob Slavin shot from the point off of a faceoff and sent the team packing. After a long and hard-fought series and the crazy regular season, it seemed as if the Predators deserved better. One thing that leaped out to anyone watching the Predators this season was the number of injuries they sustained over two months. The young guns in Chicago were forced to be called up and played due to players like Filip Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and even a guy like Eeli Tolvanen going down with various assortment of injuries.