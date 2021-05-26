Martha Owens Broadway, 87, volunteered at the Southport Visitor’s Center

ST. JAMES — Martha Owens Broadway, 87, peacefully passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Mrs. Broadway was born July 21, 1933, in Asheboro, daughter of the late J.A. Van Owens and Mattie Virginia Craven Owens. She was raised in Asheboro and graduated from Asheboro High School. Martha retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust and had volunteered at the Southport Visitor’s Center. She and her husband Furman were some of the first residents in St. James. They loved the Southport area and enjoyed sitting on the waterfront watching the boats go by.