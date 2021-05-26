Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

CarLotz stock dives as revenue outlook slashed after sourcing partner 'paused' consignments

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of CarLotz Inc. took a 15.5% dive toward a record low on heavy volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the used vehicle consignment company slashed its full-year outlook for revenue, vehicles sold and gross profit, after its profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner "paused" consignments to the company. Trading volume swelled to 13.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 4.2 million shares. The company said the sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the first quarter, and less than half of the cars sold and so far in the...

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consignment#Trading Revenue#Stock Prices#Inventory#Stock Trading#Carlotz Inc#Spac Rrb#Outlook#Wholesale Vehicle Prices#Company#Trading Volume#Gross Profit#S P 500#Heavy Volume#Vehicles#Merger#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Ciena's stock rallies after profit, revenue beats

Shares of Ciena Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the networking systems company reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, amid signs of improved customer spending. Net income rose to $103.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $91.7 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 62 cents from 76 cents but beat the FactSet consensus of 48 cents. Revenue declined 6.7% to $833.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $829.2 million, as products sales fell 9.4% to $670.0 million while services sales increased 6.3% to $163.9 million. Chief Executive Gary Smith said "encouraging signs in the market environment," including improvements in customer spending, gives him "strong visibility and confidence" in the company's ability to achieve its financial targets this year. The stock has gained 3.0% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.0%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Aon stock set to gain after deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion

Shares of Aon PLC were indicated up about 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the professional services and insurance company announced deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion. The company said it has signed agreements to sell its U.S. retirement business to Aquiline and its Aon Retiree Health Exchange business to Alight. The company said the sales are intended to address concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Aon's deal to buy insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC . "These agreements further accelerate our momentum to close our proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson," said Aon Chief Executive Greg Case. Aon's stock has rallied 19.7% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has advanced 18.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

American Airlines still sees Q2 system capacity down 20% to 25%, revenue down about 40%

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday it still expects second-quarter system capacity, as measured per total available seat miles, to be down 20% to 25%, and for revenue to be down about 40% compared with the second quarter of 2019, the year before the pandemic decimated travel. The airline said it has seen continued strength in net bookings and load factors, however. As of June 2, the seven-day moving average of net booking was about 90% of where it was in the same period in 2019, while the domestic load factor for May was about 84% and greater than...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Conn's shares soar 10% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Furniture retailer Conn's Inc. shares soared 10% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company posted first-quarter earnings that crushed expectations. The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn's said it had net income of $45.4 million, or $1.52 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $56.2 million, or $1.95 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings excluding a loss on extinguishment of debt came to $1.55 a share, well ahead of the 30 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue came to $363.7 million, up from $317.2 million a year ago, and ahead of the $327.0 million FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 19.4%, compared with a FactSet consensus of 5.5%. "Strong first quarter sales were driven by a 70.0% increase in retail sales financed through cash, credit card, and third-party offerings, as our in-house credit underwriting strategy remained conservative during the quarter," Chief Executive Norm Miller said in a statement. The company is aiming to expand retail sales across is financing options in fiscal 2022 and will focus on digital transformation. Shares have gained 105% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Delta Air expects pretax profit in second half of 2021 with leisure, corporate and transatlantic travel driving demand recovery

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it expects to generate a pretax profit in the second half of 2021, driven by recovering demand for leisure, corporate and Transatlantic flights after a long period of weakness caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In a presentation prepared for an investor conference, the airline said it now expects its June quarter pretax loss to range from $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion, down from prior guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. The company expects revenue for the quarter to fall 50% to 52% to $6.0 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with prior guidance of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Elastic Is Trading Higher Today

Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Elastic reported a quarterly earnings loss of 8 cents, which beat the estimate for a loss of 16 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $177.6 million, which beat the estimate of $158.91 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Workhorse Stock Is Soaring Today

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) is trading significantly higher Thursday morning as retail trader interest increases as a result of the stock's high short interest. What Happened: Workhorse has started to pick up traction across social media platforms. Retail traders are discussing the short squeeze potential of the stock as short interest sits close to 42%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow slumps early Thursday, benchmark on verge of halting 5-day win streak, even as data show pandemic recovery taking shape

U.S. stock benchmarks were headed modestly lower Thursday morning after a string of economic reports underscored that the economy was recovering from the COVID pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped by 20,000 to 385,000 in the week ended May 29, the government said Thursday, marking the fifth decline in a row and a fresh low in the era of COVID. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims would slip to a seasonally adjusted 393,000. On top of that, private-sector employment surged by 978,000 in May, according to Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s National Economic Report,...
Marketsindustribune.net

CD14 market revenue sizing outlook appears bright

The CD14(Antibody) Market Report presents an extended representation of insightful enlightenment based on the CD14(Antibody) market and several associated facets. also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID19/CORONA Virus catastrophe. The report intends to present thorough market intelligence copulated with substantial market prognostications that drive market players and investors to operate their business subsequently. The CD14(Antibody) market report crosses through the historical and present sitch of the market to contribute authentic estimations of market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Express stock surges after narrower-than-expected loss, with 'inflection point' seen after Easter

Shares of Express Inc. surged 7.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the apparel retailer reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss and revenue that rose above forecasts, as the company experienced an "inflection point" after Easter. The net loss for the quarter to May 1 narrowed to $45.7 million, or 70 cents a share, from $154.1 million, or $2.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was 55 cents, compared with the FactSet loss consensus of 58 cents. Sales jumped 64.4% to $345.8 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $322.9 million. Same-store sales rose 11%, below the FactSet consensus of 59.1% growth, as ecommerce demand increased over 40% and comparable outlet store sales fell 19%. Gross margin improved to 22.8% of net sales after negative 22.0% a year ago. The company expects same-store sales to improve sequentially throughout the year. The stock has rocketed 615.4% year to date through Wednesday, as it has been caught up in the frenzy surrounding meme stocks, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.
Posted by
MarketWatch

GM stock jumps after call for first-half results to be 'significantly better' than expected

Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the automaker said it expects first-half 2021 financial results to be "significantly better" than previous guidance, given its "success" in dealing with the semiconductor shortage. GM also said it is taking steps to boost deliveries to dealers and customers in the U.S. and Canada "to meet strong customer demand" for its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac model vehicles. Production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups will increase by about 1,000 trucks per month, starting in mid-July, while shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Folgers parent J.M. Smucker tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat guidance

J.M. Smucker Co. said Thursday it had net income of $147 million, or $1.35 a share, in its fiscal first quarter to April 30, down from $226.3 million, or $1.98 a share, in the year-earlier period. The parent of brands including Folgers coffee said adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.89, well ahead of the $1.67 FactSet consensus. Sales fell 8% to $1.920 billion from $2.092 billion, also ahead of the $1.878 billion FactSet consensus. "Our strong financial results reflect sustained elevated demand for at-home food and coffee consumption and consumers' desire for our trusted and iconic brands," Chief Executive Mark Smucker said in a statement. Smucker is now expecting fiscal 2022 sales to fall 3% to 2% and for adjusted EPS to range from $8.70 to $9.10, compared with a FactSet consensus of $8.60. Shares were flat premarket but have gained 18% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Express stock reverses sharply lower after large 'at-the-money' stock sale plan

Shares of Express Inc. took a dive in premarket trading, to tumble 18.7% after being up as much as 22.0% earlier, after the apparel retailer announced plans to sell up to 15 million shares. The "at-the-market" offering, which could represent 22.6% of the shares outstanding, comes after the stock shot up 36.5% on Wednesday, and rocketed 113.4% over the past month, as part of the trading frenzy surrounding meme stocks. Earlier, Express's stock had rallied after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, saying it saw an "inflection point" in sales after Easter. The stock has soared 155.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has advanced 17.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.2%.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Cantor Lowers Price Target On Tilray's Stock In Anticipation Of Quarterly Earnings

The two Canadian cannabis giants Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) completed their merger in early May after months of negotiations, resulting in the world's largest cannabis company as measured by revenue. The new combined company kept the Tilray name and continues to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Exchange...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Netflix stock chart produces first 'death cross' pattern in nearly 2 years

Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 2.0% in midday trading Thursday, as a "death cross" pattern appeared in the streaming services company's stock chart, the first appearance of the bearish pattern in nearly two years. The stock's 50-day moving average, which many view as a guide to the shorter-term trend, slipped to $513.96 from $514.89 on Wednesday, to cross below the 200-day moving average, seen as a dividing line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends, which inched up to $514.50 from $514.47. Some chart watchers believe a "death cross" marks the spot where a shorter-term pullback transitions to a longer-term downtrend. The stock was trading 16.5% below its Jan. 20 record close of $586.34. Over the same time, the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%. Netflix's last "death cross" appeared on Aug. 28, 2019, after the stock had dropped 24.2% from a near one-year high about four months earlier; the stock shed another 12.7% before bottoming about a month later. The "death cross" before that appeared on Nov. 19, 2018, after tumbling 35.4% from a then-record close reached about four months earlier; the stock fell another 13.6% before bottoming out about a month later.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies toward 5 1/2-year high after May sales data, showing a near tripling in EVs

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 2.0% toward a 5 1/2-year high in morning trading Thursday, after the automaker said total U.S. sales in May rose 4.1 to 161,725 vehicles, as jumps SUV and electrified vehicle sales offset declines in truck and car sales. Meanwhile, retail sales fell 11.2%. SUV sales rose 48.6%, with Lincoln-brand SUV sales rising 24.3% and Ford SUV sales climbing 51.8%, with Expedition sales up 110.4%, Escape sales up 51.4% and Explorer sales up 2.1%. Truck sales dropped 11.6%, with F-Series sales dropping 29.2%, while Ranger sales rose 41.8% and Transit sales increased 55.1%. Car sales tumbled 62.4%, with Mustangs down 24.7% and Fusions down 85.4%. Electrified vehicle sales nearly tripled (up 184%) to reach a record 10,364 vehicles. "We have been receiving a massive number of reservations for our all-electric F-150 Lightning over the last two weeks -- totaling over 70,000 trucks," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. The stock, on track to close at the highest level since October 2015, has run up 72.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.2%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Five Below swings to Q1 profit, shares rise nearly 6%

Shares of Five Below Inc. rose more than 5% late Thursday after the discount retailer reported first-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations. Five Below said it earned $49.6 million, or 88 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss of $51 million, or 91 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Sales rose to $598 million, up 64% as compared with first-quarter of 2019 and 198% as compared with first-quarter of 2020, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the retailer to report adjusted earnings of 65 cents a share on sales of $555 million. Five Below guided for second-quarter sales between $640 million and $660 million, and EPS between $1.01 and $1.13. The stock ended the regular trading day down 1.2%.