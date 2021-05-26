Cancel
Springfield, IL

Public Health Officials Announce 1,139 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. - Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s - Kane County: 1 male Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois On Track To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions

(The Center Square) – Illinois is inching closer to a full reopening free of COVID-19 restrictions. The state is set to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan on June 11. In the final phase, conventions, festivals and large events can take place, and all sectors so the economy, including bars and restaurants, can return to normal operations. The problem for many has been finding workers. At a news conference Wednesday in Peoria, Gov. J.B Pritzker said there are 3 main reasons why Illinoisans Continue Reading
Greene County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Greene County Health Department: It's Time To Test Dead Birds Again For West Niles Virus

GREENE COUNTY - It is that time of year again and the Greene County Health Department is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining dead birds to submit to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to test for the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV). Please contact the Department at 217-942-6961, Ext.102, and the staff will retrieve species of “perching birds” (Passeriformes) in addition to crows, blue jays, robins, cardinals, catbirds, mockingbirds, many species of sparrows Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Applauds Passage Of Measure To Strengthen Regulations Of Electronic Cigarette Marketing

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul applauded the Illinois General Assembly’s bipartisan passage of his legislation to strengthen state regulations of electronic cigarette marketing in order to protect Illinois children from the harms of e-cigarettes. Senate Bill 512 was initiated by Raoul and sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison and Rep. Bob Morgan as part of the Attorney General’s comprehensive approach to preventing youth vaping. The legislation prohibits companies Continue Reading
Illinois State

Illinois reports 946 new cases of coronavirus, 6 more deaths

CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Monday said another 946 people tested positive for the coronavirus while another six people died from the disease. Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health said another 32,253 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Sunday. The state has averaged about 61,275 inoculations per day in the last week.
Illinois State

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Chicago, IL

Pritzker, Chicago aligning mask guidance with CDC for fully vaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance. The news follows guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing...
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Illinois State

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...
Illinois State

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois State

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Springfield, IL

State COVID roundup 5/16: Positivity rate falls to 2.4%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths. As of Saturday night, 1,581 Illinois residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day...
Illinois State

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker rescinds emergency public health rules

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People. Administration to Rescind Emergency Public Health Rules Following New CDC Guidance. CDC: Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear a Mask in Most Instances or Practice Social Distancing. SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully...
Illinois State

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois State

Pritzker aligns Illinois mask guidance with CDC.

SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health officials confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says this is a three-day total:. Saturday, May 15: 36 new cases. Sunday, May 16: 25 new cases. Monday, May 17: 8 new cases. Since the pandemic started, Sangamon...