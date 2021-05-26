Public Health Officials Announce 1,139 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. - Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s - Kane County: 1 male Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com