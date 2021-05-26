Public Health Officials Announce 1,139 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

(The Center Square) – Illinois is inching closer to a full reopening free of COVID-19 restrictions. The state is set to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan on June 11. In the final phase, conventions, festivals and large events can take place, and all sectors so the economy, including bars and restaurants, can return to normal operations. The problem for many has been finding workers. At a news conference Wednesday in Peoria, Gov. J.B Pritzker said there are 3 main reasons why Illinoisans Continue Reading