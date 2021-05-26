Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Granite City Steel Employees Donate $855 To Granite City Alumni Association

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for the Granite City Alumni Association through their Growing Community Schools jean program. The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. GCAA was the designated organization in the month o Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Granite City, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Charity#Gcaa#Gcs Employees#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Nominates Neal Richardsonas Executive Director of St. Louis Development Corporation

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the nomination of US Bank leader and Dream Builders 4 Equity President Neal Richardson as Executive Director of the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC). With more than 14 years of experience in economic and community development, Richardson is the ideal person to leads LDC forward as the Jones administration seeks to be an active partner in equitable development. “Neal Richardson understands that equitable development is more than Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine: Cross-River Crime Task Force Formally Adopts Organizational Charter/Implementation Plan

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan. “This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task forc Continue Reading
Collinsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Louer Facility Planning On List Of Largest Office Furniture Dealers

COLLINSVILLE - For the past six years Louer Facility Planning has been included on the List of Largest Office Furniture Dealers as published by the St. Louis Business Journal . This positive trend in growth continued for the year 2020, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The list was published in the April 16 edition of the paper. “I attribute our success in 2020 with our ability to be nimble and to adapt to a sometimes different way of working, as well as to our loyal Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Honors May Students Of The Month

ALTON - Sydney Brunaugh of Alton High School and Jimmiela Patterson of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for May at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an Award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. Sydney is the daughte Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sen. Crowe Moves to Rename Road in Honor of Captain Jake Ringering

SPRINGFIELD – In tribute to a fallen firefighter from East Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) passed a resolution through the Senate to designate West Delmar Avenue between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey as the “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway”. “Captain Ringering was an incredible person, mentor and family man,” Crowe said. “This will serve as a reminder to our community of his selfless sacrifices.” With 18 year Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Multiple Agencies Work Train Sulfuric Acid Spill In Wood River Overnight

WOOD RIVER - A very serious incident happened on the railroad tracks behind Mike's Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3 in Wood River Wednesday afternoon then continued with two train cars leaking sulfuric acid. The incident started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and overnight issues occurred and fire departments from all over were called: Wood River, East Alton, Godfrey, Roxana, Rosewood Heights, Alton, Edwardsville, and Madison County HAZMAT Team, and Madison County Emergency Management team. Multiple Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jacoby Arts Center Offers SVOUND Soundbaths Workshops

ALTON - Coming up on SUNDAY June 13 is a WORKSHOP SERIES offered by SVOUND Soundbaths over in Alton, IL at Jacoby Arts Center ! A Series of 3 Hour WORKSHOPS held one Sunday a month...This is hands-on playing for everyone! WHAT MAKES THIS SO FUN IS... -You do not have to own any bowls to attend these workshops, you will have bowls to play! -You can try out all sizes of bowls and notes, unlike stores!! -You have an option to buy bowls for yourself at A DISCOUNT if you participate Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County CTE, Southwestern Illinois College, LCCC Announce Launch Of Future Workforce Alliance

MADISON COUNTY - Madison County CTE, Southwestern Illinois College, and Lewis &Clark Community College are excited to announce the launch of “Future Workforce Alliance”. The Future Workforce Alliance is a network of community partners who are willing to support high school and post-secondary Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and allow them to share their expertise and information about their industry, while also developing a high-quality talent pipeline for their company/organization. Continue Reading
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

MadCo Catholic Charities Celebrates 80 Years, Holding Auction

Madison County Catholic Charities is celebrating their 80th anniversary of service this year, and they are holding an online auction currently to raise money for their programs. The virtual auction features donated items such as St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia packages, an Asian Master Chef package, Apple iPads, Summer getaway vacations,...
Madison County, ILaltondailynews.com

MadCo Emergency Management Agency Honors Their 'Volunteer of the Year'

Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has chosen their volunteer of the year for 2020. The honor goes to longtime volunteer Andy McKellar. McKellar was presented with the agency’s inaugural award at a dinner to honor their 35 registered volunteers for their service and dedication. Director of Emergency Management for...
Granite City, ILMadison County Record

Case activity for Larisa Mulen vs City of Granite City on May 12

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Larisa Mulen against Bradley Skalsky, Brandon Hartin, Brendan Broks, Bryan Schmidtke, City of Granite City, Joseph Nicolusi, Justin Rayl, Megan Black, Richard More, Thomas O'Neil and Zachary Opel on May 12.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Prather school recognized as Madison County's Green Team of the Year

Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program.
Granite City, ILMetro East Sun

Top 10 Granite City, Illinois home sales for April 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Granite City, Illinois in April 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In April 2020, there were 21 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $95,500 in Granite City. Top 10 home sales in Granite City for April 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Robin and...