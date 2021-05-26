Charter Communications Announces Commitment To $1 Million Toward 2021 Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program
ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. announced its commitment of $1 million towards the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Nonprofit organizations may begin to apply for support June 1 until Friday, June 25, at 5 p.m. EDT. Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall. “The past year has further highlighted Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com