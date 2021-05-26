5 Things I Wish I’d Done Earlier To Take Charge of My Finances

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That quote – originally uttered by Benjamin Franklin and now printed on school-issued homework planners nationwide – may not have been originally conceived as a lesson in personal finance, but it absolutely applies. One of the best ways to make a financial plan is to find a financial advisor – and SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching service can help you find one that fits your needs in just a few minutes. No matter what your age, income, occupation or level of knowledge, a solid financial plan made working with a professional is an important step making sure you are able to live your life comfortably not just now but when you get older as well. If you’re not sure of what working with a financial planning professional will be like, though, here is a basic walk-through of what you can expect.