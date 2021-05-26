The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more
Litigator Perry Weitz joins ownership of Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach. Perry Weitz, founding member of one of the nation’s largest mass tort and personal injury litigation firms, bought into the Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach hotel. Weitz, of New York-based Weitz & Luxemberg, acquired a 33 percent stake in the bayfront property at 1100 West Avenue, according to a release.therealdeal.com