Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitigator Perry Weitz joins ownership of Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach. Perry Weitz, founding member of one of the nation’s largest mass tort and personal injury litigation firms, bought into the Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach hotel. Weitz, of New York-based Weitz & Luxemberg, acquired a 33 percent stake in the bayfront property at 1100 West Avenue, according to a release.

therealdeal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Commercial Building#Property Owner#Business Owner#West Palm Beach#Miami Beach#Allen Blue#Edgewater Property#The Baia Beach Club#Weitz Luxemberg#Crescent Heights Co#Harbor Group Consulting#Canadian#Drink 53 Sunrise Llc#The Miami Dolphins#Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Marcus Millichap#Bottled Blonde Llc#Thor Equities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
Related
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...