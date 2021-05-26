Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jim Gaffigan’s Wife & Five Kids Are Just As Hilarious As He Is

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Gaffigan’s stand-up routine tends to lean pretty heavily on his life with his family. Well, hot pockets are a big hit with his fans, too. But the comedian’s stories about his wife and kids are really the main event — especially because there are so many of them. Gaffigan...

www.romper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Gaffigan
Person
Jim Gaffigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Television#Funny People#Married People#Interview Stars#Family Game Night#Catholic#Drew#Cbs News#Mri#Gaffigans#Marymount School#Kids#Comedian#Mom Jeannie#Humor#15 Year Old Jack#Inspiring Stories#Things#Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Wisconsin Statewtaq.com

Jim Gaffigan to Return to Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Some normalcy is returning to the entertainment industry. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming back to Northeast Wisconsin. Gaffigan’s The Fun Tour is scheduled to stop at the Resch Center Nov. 13. Tickets to the Resch Center show start at $39.75. A presale begins at 10...
Hollywood, FLsouthfloridareporter.com

Laughter is Back at the Hard Rock with White, Maniscalco and Gaffigan

Comedian Ron White to Perform at Tampa’s Hard Rock Event Center. Live entertainment is now available to the public at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and comedian Ron White will be performing live on stage at the Hard Rock Event Center on Sunday, July 25, 2021 with two socially distanced showtimes at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for each respective showtimes.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform Aug. 26 in Amarillo

Officials with the Amarillo Civic Center Complex announced Monday that comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform in Amarillo during his stop on "The Fun Tour" in August. According to a news release, Gaffigan will perform Aug. 26 in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Coliseum. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. Friday.
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re in need of a good laugh, we have exciting news. One of stand-up comedy’s biggest stars, Jim Gaffigan, is taking his tour to Indianapolis. Gaffigan announced Monday that his 2021 The Fun Tour will tip off August 14 in Wilmington, with a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 19.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Gaffigan announced a new stand-up comedy tour Monday, and he's bringing the fun show to Indianapolis. "The Fun Tour" will kick off Aug. 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The show will come to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets will be available for presale Tuesday, May...
Omaha, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Comedian Jim Gaffigan announces Nov. show in Omaha

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (OMAHA, Neb.) Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced locations for his 2021 'The Fun Tour' that will include a Nov. 4 stop in Omaha, KETV Omaha reported. The show will be held at CHI Health Center on North 10th Street in Omaha with presale tickets going on sale Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. CST.
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform at Nationwide Arena in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan is making a stop in Columbus this fall. Gaffigan announced that he is performing at Nationwide Arena Nov. 14 as part of his 2021 “The Fun Tour.”. The tour includes several rescheduled shows that were moved because of the pandemic. Gaffigan is...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Comedian Jim Gaffigan to return to Milwaukee in November

MILWAUKEE- Brew City aficionado, and comedian, Jim Gaffigan will return to Milwaukee for a pair of shows sandwiched around Thanksgiving. The Pabst Theater Group says Gaffigan will perform at the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, November 24th and Friday, November 26th. Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday at noon.
Rogers, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Jim Gaffigan brings 'The Fun Tour' to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing The Fun Tour to the Walmart AMP on August 28, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (May 14) at noon. Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. You can add Fast Track on your order for early access to the venue and lawn chairs for $10 each.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Jim Gaffigan bringing comedy tour to Cincinnati this fall

CINCINNATI — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to Cincinnati. The Grammy-nominated comedian and author announced Monday that he plans to bring his "Fun Tour" to Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center. Gaffigan plans to perform Nov. 20, with tickets going on sale May 14. Tickets start at $39.75. For more information, click...
Des Moines, IAWQAD

Jim Gaffigan stopping in Des Moines for 'The Fun Tour'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone's favorite dad is coming to Des Moines this fall. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will stop at the Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 7 as part of "The Fun Tour." The Iowa Events Center made the announcement on Wednesday. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan lead Wynn comedy lineup

In poker parlance, Sebastian Maniscalco’s private performances at Wynn Las Vegas in October were a “tell.”. The shows at the resort’s Event Lawn served as a prelude to a full house of star stand-ups announced at Encore Theater. Maniscalco is returning, this time in two ticketed shows June 18-19. His performances kick off a series featuring Demetri Martin (July 16), Nate Bargatze (July 17), Tom Papa (Aug. 6), Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 7) and Jo Koy (Aug. 13-14).
HobbiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Alan Parsons Project, Jim Gaffigan, Sylvan Esso, Aly & AJ, Needtobreathe and more

The Ghost of Paul Revere, July 8 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $20-$26. eventbrite.com. … Left Lane Cruiser, the Shackletons and Little Man, July 24 at Hook & Ladder. $20-$26. … Belfast Cowboys, Sept. 10 at Hook & Ladder. $20-$30. … Andrew W.K., Sept. 17 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com. … Samia, Sept 25 at Fine Line in Mpls. $15-$30. axs.com. … Madison Cunningham, Oct. 15 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $20. axs.com. … Adam Melchor, Oct. 24 at Fine Line. $20-$35. … Sylvan Esso, Oct. 26-27 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $36.50-$56.50. axs.com. … Ruston Kelly, Nov. 21 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. $22-$25. … The Aces, Nov. 30 at Fine Line. $22.50-$25. … Cory & the Wongnotes, Feb. 19 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. … Aly & AJ, April 15 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. … Ashe, May 8 at First Avenue. $25.50-$30.50.