Sigrid – “Mirror”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you ever listen to Sigrid’s 2019 debut Sucker Punch? If not, you really gotta hear this thing. And if you did hear it, it’s probably time to go back and listen again. The vulnerable yet approachable young Norwegian singer made one of the best pop albums in recent memory. Now it looks like she’s ready to start rolling out the next one.

www.stereogum.com
Emily Warren
