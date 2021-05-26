Stream Black Midi’s New Album Cavalcade

Full Album Stream black metal, melodic black metal, stormruler. Stormruler is ready to drop one of the best black metal albums of the year. Arriving tomorrow via Napalm Records, Under the Burning Eclipse is an absolute masterstroke of raging and melodic fury, all the more impressive as it’s the band’s debut. The songwriting duo of Jesse Schobel and Jason Asberry have painted a sonic picture with every stroke carefully executed and every shade of black in its right place. The energetic, almost heroic sound on Under the Burning Eclipse is clearly modeled after the Swedish masters of the 1990s, particularly bands like Setherial (Nord-era, of course), Naglfar, and especially Dawn. At the same time, Stormruler clearly adds some of their own unique colors to the canvas, with some flashy solo work and unexpected riff-variations thrown in as well (the title track is a good example).