Stream Black Midi’s New Album Cavalcade

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve heard over and over again that the pandemic changed modern life forever, but here’s one aspect of 2019 life that remains the same in 2021: Black Midi are a singular, polarizing presence in indie rock. Like the London Band To Watch‘s debut Schlagenheim before it, the new Cavalcade is unafraid to alienate listeners with a gnarled, volatile form of experimental rock music. The songs contort themselves into bizarre shapes and tangles, only to explode outward at unexpected angles. It’s like they’ve crammed parts of prog, jazz, metal, and several more esoteric touchpoints into an industrial trash compactor and documented the resulting wreckage.

