How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Found Their Way Back to Each Other After 2004 Split

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 8 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s on-again romance has fans fondly recalling the days when we first laid our eyes on the power couple in the early 2000s. So, what exactly led them to split 17 years ago? Let’s take a look back.

Although their 2003 movie, Gigli, didn’t get glowing reviews, the chemistry between Ben, 48, and J. Lo, 51, was tangible. Jennifer had tied the knot with dancer Cris Judd in September of 2001, but Ben later told Vanity Fair their friendly dynamic only changed when “she told me she was getting separated. At that point, it became a possibility; doors were opened.” Jennifer finalized her divorce from Cris in June 2002, leading the way for a new romance in her life: a.k.a. Bennifer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTuqf_0aCE7EL300
Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock

The Selena star and Ben soon became the hottest pair in Hollywood, especially when her “Jenny From the Block” music video dropped later that year. Ben also popped the question to J. Lo during a trip to Boston to visit his family in November 2002, gifting her a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond for the special occasion.

In September 2003, the pair called off their nuptials one day before their lavish wedding was expected to take place. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” they shared in a joint statement at the time. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

Months after postponing their ceremony in Santa Barbara, the “If You Had My Love” performer and Argo star split for good in January 2004. Reports surfaced claiming Ben got cold feet, but he later clarified how he felt in a 2008 interview with Latina magazine.

“I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible,” he explained. “I don’t think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMmGs_0aCE7EL300
Shutterstock

She went on to marry Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcome two children: twins Max and Emme. They finalized their divorce 10 years later in 2014. As for Ben, he moved on with Jennifer Garner, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids together: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

After J. Lo and Ben’s week-long getaway to Montana in early May, the former Jersey Girl costars are now fully back together, an insider told In Touch about their relationship status. “Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time,” the source said. “They’re right back in the thick of a red-hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

